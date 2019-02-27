Telus invests $90 million to connect Alberta, B.C. to its fibre optic network

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus is investing $90 million to connect homes and businesses in Airdrie, Alberta, and in the City of North Vancouver to its fibre optic network.
In two separate press releases, the carrier said Airdrie homes and businesses will receive $60 million, while $30 million will be allocated to those in North Vancouver.
The press releases noted that 90 percent of homes will be fully connected in Airdrie by the end of 2020, and in North Vancouver by the end of 2019.
In 2017, Telus planned to invest $4.7 billion in new communications infrastructure across British Columbia and $4.2 billion throughout Alberta both through 2020. The funds were earmarked to help with the deployment of the company’s gigabit-enabled PureFibre network to thousands of additional homes and businesses located in rural and urban communities.
Comments