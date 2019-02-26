Woz to Apple: ‘I really want a folding iPhone’

The Woz has spoken: Apple needs to make a foldable display iPhone.
Woz, aka Steve Wozniak, shared his thoughts on a potential a foldable iPhone during an interview with Bloomberg.
“They’re not the leader in areas like the folding phone,” Wozniak said, speaking of the company he helped co-found. “That worries me because I really want a folding phone.”
Incidentally, Wozniak also took the opportunity to drag the Apple TV, saying he prefers his Roku to Apple’s digital media player. Us too, Woz.
But getting back to the matter at hand, I think Wozniak is right: Apple should make a foldable display iPhone and I don’t even want a folding phone.
In my mind, a foldable display iPhone makes a lot more sense than a foldable Android phone, if for only one reason: Unlike Google, Apple has, at least to some extent, nurtured the tablet side of its mobile operating system. An Android smartphone that transforms into an Android tablet is, well, just a bigger Android phone.
With a foldable iPhone, at least there’s the work Apple has done to make iOS interesting as a tablet OS. To start, there are the multi-tasking options Apple has built into iOS. What’s more, some iPad-specific apps are actually quite excellent.
Source: Bloomberg
