News
PREVIOUS|

Woz to Apple: ‘I really want a folding iPhone’

I guess that settles things

Feb 26, 2019

4:41 PM EST

0 comments

The Woz has spoken: Apple needs to make a foldable display iPhone.

Woz, aka Steve Wozniak, shared his thoughts on a potential a foldable iPhone during an interview with Bloomberg.

“They’re not the leader in areas like the folding phone,” Wozniak said, speaking of the company he helped co-found. “That worries me because I really want a folding phone.”

Incidentally, Wozniak also took the opportunity to drag the Apple TV, saying he prefers his Roku to Apple’s digital media player. Us too, Woz.

But getting back to the matter at hand, I think Wozniak is right: Apple should make a foldable display iPhone and I don’t even want a folding phone.

In my mind, a foldable display iPhone makes a lot more sense than a foldable Android phone, if for only one reason: Unlike Google, Apple has, at least to some extent, nurtured the tablet side of its mobile operating system. An Android smartphone that transforms into an Android tablet is, well, just a bigger Android phone.

With a foldable iPhone, at least there’s the work Apple has done to make iOS interesting as a tablet OS. To start, there are the multi-tasking options Apple has built into iOS. What’s more, some iPad-specific apps are actually quite excellent.

Source: Bloomberg

Related Articles

News

Oct 25, 2017

10:02 AM EST

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says he’s not upgrading to iPhone X, would rather ‘wai...

News

Jan 29, 2018

12:19 PM EST

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says he doesn’t believe Elon Musk’s promises anymore

Features

May 28, 2017

4:20 PM EST

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak talks Apple, Jobs and future technology

News

Feb 26, 2019

1:21 PM EST

Sleep-tracking is coming to the Apple Watch by 2020: report

Comments