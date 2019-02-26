Samsung Galaxy S10 series to come pre-loaded with McAfee anti-malware protection

Samsung has announced that its upcoming Galaxy S10 smartphones will come pre-installed with McAfee VirusScan’s anti-malware protection.
However, McAfee’s latest press release doesn’t detail how virus protection will work with the S10. Instead, the press release simply states that each S10 device will come with “anti-malware protection powered by McAfee VirusScan.”
Further, Samsung has confirmed that its 2019 lineup of smart TVs will run McAfee Security for TV right out of the box. The South Korean tech giant says it’s “the first company to pre-install security on these devices.” The software will scan Samsung TVs to identify and remove malware.
That said, it’s important to note that the McAfee-powered Samsung Secure Wi-Fi service — which offers encrypted internet connectivity for added security — is only stated to be available to U.S. T-Mobile and in select European markets.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Samsung for confirmation on whether this feature will come to Canada and will upload this story once a response has been received.
Samsung previously worked with McAfee on anti-malware protection for 2017’s Galaxy S8.
Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy S10, its larger S10+ counterpart and ‘entry-level’ S10e smartphone on February 20th. Some of the notable features of the S10 family include reduced curved sides from the S9 and S9+, a new hole-punch ‘Infinity-O’ display and an in-display ‘Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner.’
More information on the trio of phones can be found in MobileSyrup‘s hands-on write-up. Meanwhile, Canadian pricing and availability for the handsets is available here.
Source: Samsung
