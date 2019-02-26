Slack changes its icon again, now has a white background

Slack is changing its icon again.
The popular business messaging service recently rolled out an update to its multicoloured hashtag icon, transforming it into a design more reminiscent of a colour splatter.
On mobile and desktop, the colour splatter has a purple background. However, following today’s update, the app icon will have a white background instead.
Slack said in a tweet that this should make the icon easier to see on your device.
Starting today, you may notice your Slack mobile app icon change from purple to white. This should make it a little easier to see on your device. Visit the Google Play or Apple App Store to update.
— Slack (@SlackHQ) February 26, 2019
Unfortunately, it may have the opposite effect. Some users on Twitter were quick to point out the similarity between the new Slack icon and other icons like Google Photos and Apple’s Photos app.
Regardless, the new change is rolling out now via updates on iOS, Android, Windows and macOS. At time of writing, the web version of Slack still had a purple variant of the new logo.
Source: Twitter (@SlackHQ) Via 9to5Google
Comments