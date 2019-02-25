Government to provide Antoine-Labelle, Quebec residents with high-speed internet

The governments of Canada and Quebec have announced funding for a fibre optic network spanning 1,900 kilometres that in the Regional County Municipality of Antoine-Labelle.
In total, this network will serve over 16,000 homes and businesses in 17 Antoine-Labelle municipalities. According to the governments, this means that nearly 98 percent of households and businesses that do not currently have access to internet at a speed of at least 5 Mbps will get access to download speeds of 10 to 150 Mbps.
To fund this project, the Government of Canada is investing more than $12 million through its Rural and Northern Communities stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. Meanwhile, the Government of Quebec will invest more than $13 million in the project and the Regional County Municipality of Antoine-Labelle will contribute almost $23.5 million.
“Through this project, residents and businesses in Antoine-Labelle will have the tools they need to innovate, start a business or explore new markets, learn, have fun and stay in touch with their loved ones. We have big plans to develop our regions because they are the driving force behind our country’s success,” said François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, in a press statement. “That is why we’re committed to developing a rural development strategy to stimulate economic growth and create good middle-class jobs for Canadians in these areas.”
Source: Infrastructure Canada
