HMD Global unveils the Nokia 9 Pureview, its five camera smartphone

The Nokia 9 PureView, HMD Global’s latest premium handset, sets itself apart from the crowd by featuring five cameras.
This phone has five Zeiss lens on its rear in an effort to increase its camera quality. Two of the lenses are colour sensors and three are monochromatic sensors that work together to gather up to 10 times more light than traditional smartphone cameras.
Besides just collecting light and colour data, the sensors are also looking to gather depth information that helps the camera capture more dynamic range, according to Nokia’s press release.
The camera even captures RAW and DNG images to give users more control over the editing process.
In addition to packing a stronger camera on the phone, Nokia also updated the device’s software, which brings artificial intelligence-based shooting modes to the new camera phone.
On its front, the device features a 20-megapixel shooter that utilizes the smartphone’s screen as a flash.
The phone is more than just a camera too, with a 2K 5.99-inch OLED screen, Qi wireless charging, IP67 water resistance and an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Nokia is also one of the manufacturers that’s adding a hardware button to its devices that triggers Google Assistant.
The phone runs Android 9 pie and features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, along with 6GB of RAM. Along with the PureView, Nokia also revealed two budget devices, the 4.2 and the 3.2.
It’s unclear if the Nokia 9 PureView will be released in Canada. HMD Global told MobileSyrup it currently has no information to share regarding Canadian availability of the smartphone.
