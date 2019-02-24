News
HMD Global announces Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 budget phones

It's possible these are the budget smartphones coming to Rogers' sub-brand Chatr

Feb 24, 2019

4:16 PM EST

0 comments

HMD Global-owned brand Nokia has announced two new budget smartphones at Mobile World Congress.

The Nokia 4.2 is described by Nokia as offering an “affordable flagship experience.” The phone features a 5.71-inch display, along with a glass front and rear, a dual camera system and a fingerprint sensor.

Further, the phone features a Snapdragon 439 processor, 3,000mAh battery and either 2GB of RAM with 16GB of storage or 3GB of RAM with 32GB of storage.

Other features include a dedicated Google Assistant button and a standard 3.5mm headphones jack. The phone is set to cost either $169 USD ($221 CAD) or $199 ($261 CAD) depending on the device’s configuration.

The Nokia 3.2, on the other hand, is an updated version of the Nokia 3.1 The phone features a 6.26-inch notched display, a 4,000mAh battery and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The device also includes a Snapdragon 439 processor, along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage or 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, just like the Nokia 4.2. Similar to the 4.2, the Nokia 3.2 also includes a standard 3.5mm headphones jack.

Nokia 3.2

However, the phone’s build isn’t as impressive on paper. Rather than glass like with the 4.2, Nokia’s 3.2 features a plastic back.

The Nokia 3.2 is set to cost $139 ($182 CAD) and $169 ($221 CAD) respectively depending on storage and RAM configuration.

Nokia also revealed its high-end smartphone offering for 2019, the Nokia 9 PureView, a device that features five cameras.

It’s unclear if HMD Global’s Nokia devices are coming to the Canadian market. When MobileSyrup reached out to the company concerning Canadian availability and pricing, we were told the company had nothing to announce at this time.

Though Nokia devices historically haven’t been officially sold in Canada for many years, HMD Global recently partnered with Rogers sub-brand Chatr to bring lower-end offerings from the company here. At the time, HMD Global didn’t specify what budget devices would be coming to Chatr.

It’s possible the Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 will be the first smartphones to be sold through the company’s partnership with Chatr.

