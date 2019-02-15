Apple launches ‘Toronto Raptors White Edition’ Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones

Apple has launched a new ‘NBA Collection‘ of Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones.
As part of the collection, the Beats Studio3 headphones are available in six new colours, including ‘Raptors White.’
Each of the new finishes incorporates the logo and colours of the six NBA teams included in the collection. The Raptors White headphones, for instance, feature red and gold accents as well as the team’s logo.
Like every pair of Beats Studio3 headphones, the new models feature Apple’s W1 chip, up to 22 hours of battery life and users can take calls, skip songs and control playback volume using Siri.
The headphones cost $399.95 CAD.
Other NBA Collection headphones include ‘Lakers Purple,’ ’76ers Blue,’ ‘Celtics Black,’ ‘Rockets Red,’ and ‘Warriors Royal.’
Source: Apple
