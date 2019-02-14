Saskatoon’s Noodlecake launches Tamagotchi-like Noa Noa! game on iOS

Saskatoon-based publisher Noodlecake has launched its Tamagotchi-inspired Noa Noa! virtual pet simulator game on iOS.
The free-to-download title lets players create a human avatar that will be used to raise virtual pets called Noas. Each Noa has its own personality and ability, encouraging players to explore various locations to find Noa eggs.
Development on Noa Noa! was handled by Ontario’s wildergames and overseen by Toronto’s Tony Coculuzzi, lead developer on Canadian-made Cuphead and lead programmer on mobile game Florence.
Noa Noa! can be downloaded from the App Store here.
Image credit: Tony Coculuzzi
