Nintendo of Canada holding free demo kiosks in Oshawa and Edmonton

As the Family Day long weekend approaches in Ontario and other parts of Canada, Nintendo will have two kiosk booths to celebrate.
The kiosks will give the public the opportunity to try out some of the Nintendo Switch’s latest releases, including New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
The kiosks will be located at the Oshawa Centre from February 16th to 17th and the West Edmonton Mall from February 16th to 18th.
Nintendo will plans to hold a contest at each location, giving participants a chance to win a $500 VISA pre-paid card.
Last week, Nintendo offered a social media contest for Québec gamers to win a trip to the New York Nintendo Store.
Source: Nintendo of Canada
