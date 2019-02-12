It’s rare that a smartphone accessory maker like Spigen drops a new array of cases months after a device’s release, but that’s exactly what the company is doing for Apple’s iPhone XS, XS Max and XR.

I previously took a look at Spigen’s iPhone XS/iPhone XS Max cases, including the ‘Thin Fit,’ ‘Liquid Crystal’ and ‘Neo Hybrid,’ as well as the company’s iPhone XR cases like the ‘Liquid Air,’ ‘Tough Armor’ and ‘Rugged Armor.’

With that in mind, Spigen’s new cases, including the ‘Silicon Fit‘ and ‘Tough Armor XP‘ are two of the accessory manufacturer’s best yet, offering a sleeker fit and more protection when compared to other smartphone enclosures I’ve used from the company.

The pair of new cases are available for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and iPhone X. Though there’s a small gap in the case under the rear-facing camera, iPhone XS cases typically fit the iPhone X.

Tough Armor XP

Spigen’s ‘Tough Armor XP‘ case is similar to the case maker’s standard Tough Armor Case, only with an added level of protection and higher-end build quality.

Unlike the standard Tough Armor enclosure, this new, upgraded version of the case features shock-absorbing yellow foam inside it. This helps the case protect your smartphone even more, especially when it comes to high impact drops directly on the rear or side of the device.

As expected, the case also still features the same dual-layer mil-grade certified ‘Air Cushion Technology’ as its predecessor, along with a sturdy kickstand for propping the phone up to watch videos.

Overall the Tough Armor XP remains a little too bulky for my taste, but if you’re looking for ample protection mixed with a bit of style, this is one of the most balanced cases I’ve come across.

Spigen’s Tough Armor XP case is available for $23.99 for the iPhone XS/iPhone X, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.

Silicone Fit

This is the first time I’ve come across a silicone case from Spigen.

Though the ‘Silicone Fit‘ is admittedly a dust magnet, it’s by far my favourite Spigen smartphone case, surpassing my previous top enclosure, the company’s ‘Thin Fit’ offering.

This minimalist case offers more protection than the standard Spigen Thin Fit enclosure because it covers the entire side of the smartphone. This is especially useful if you’re popping the case on an iPhone X given the smartphone’s bezels are easily scratched.

Even the inside the of the device is lined with soft fabric that’s similar to the foam featured in the Tough Armor XP case, to prevent scratches if you happen to drop your device.

I’d even go so far as to say that Spigen’s Silicone Fit case is better than Apple’s official iPhone XS Silicone Case. Over the last few years, every Apple-made iPhone silicone case I’ve used always ends up with corners that peel up. Although it’s too early to know for sure, Spigen’s Silicone Fit seems to be constructed of more durable material, which means this issue isn’t likely to occur with the accessory maker’s offering.

Spigen’s Silicone Fit case is available for $16.99 for the iPhone XS/iPhone X, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and at times we include these link in our posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.