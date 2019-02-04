News
PREVIOUS

Nintendo of Canada offers its Quebec fans a chance to win a trip to NYC

Feb 4, 2019

9:12 PM EST

0 comments

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo is offering gamers in Quebec a chance to win a trip to the company’s New York store. Nintendo wants its fans to show them how much they love to game on the Nintendo Switch with a video or image and post it on Instagram or Twitter.

To win, however, you’ll have to hashtag ‘#JetaimeNintendoSwitch #Concours Nintendo,’ says the Japanese gaming giant.

The winner will receive a round trip to visit the Nintendo New York store for the winner and a guest, as well as a two-night accommodation and a $500 Canadian gift card to spend at the New York Nintendo store. Winners also get a $55 USD (approximately $72 CAD) per diem per day for both the winner and their guest.

To participate in the contest you have to be 13 years of age or over. The contest ends on February 18th at 11:59pm ET.

To read more about the contest, click here.

Related Articles

News

Jan 31, 2019

11:32 AM EST

Nintendo says it won’t hit 20 million Switch units sold milestone this fiscal year

News

Jan 25, 2019

12:28 PM EST

Nintendo has no plans to release new version of the Switch anytime soon

News

Jan 31, 2019

6:31 PM EST

Rumours Nintendo is working on a smaller, cheaper Nintendo Switch appear once again

Comments