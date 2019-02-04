Nintendo of Canada offers its Quebec fans a chance to win a trip to NYC

Nintendo is offering gamers in Quebec a chance to win a trip to the company’s New York store. Nintendo wants its fans to show them how much they love to game on the Nintendo Switch with a video or image and post it on Instagram or Twitter.
To win, however, you’ll have to hashtag ‘#JetaimeNintendoSwitch #Concours Nintendo,’ says the Japanese gaming giant.
The winner will receive a round trip to visit the Nintendo New York store for the winner and a guest, as well as a two-night accommodation and a $500 Canadian gift card to spend at the New York Nintendo store. Winners also get a $55 USD (approximately $72 CAD) per diem per day for both the winner and their guest.
To participate in the contest you have to be 13 years of age or over. The contest ends on February 18th at 11:59pm ET.
