Check out The Expanse, Trevor Noah and a pair of homegrown movies this week in Canada

Amazon Prime Video
The Expanse
Last May, Amazon picked up sci-fi series The Expanse for a fourth season after it was cancelled by Syfy. With season four is still in development, Amazon has added the first three seasons of the shot-in-Toronto series to its Prime Video service.
The futuristic series follows the political tensions between Earth, Mars and the belt and stars Thomas Jane, Florence Faivre, Steven Strait and Shohreh Aghdashloo.
Original Canadian TV run: December 2015 to June 2018
Amazon Prime Video release date: February 8th, 2019
Crave
Never Steady, Never Still
This Canadian-made drama follows a mother who struggles with advanced Parkinson’s disease while her son grapples with his sexual and emotional identity in the violent Alberta oil field work camps.
The film was written and directed by Kathleen Hepburn and stars Mary Galloway, Nicholas Campbell, Shirley Henderson and Théodore Pellerin.
Original Canadian theatrical release: March 2nd, 2018
Crave release date: February 7th, 2019
Never Saw it Coming
The second Canadian drama to hit Crave this week, Never Saw it Coming is about a psychic who finds herself in the middle of a small-town murder case.
The film was co-written and directed by Gail Harvey and stars Emily Hampshire, Eric Roberts, Jeff Clarke
and Katie Boland.
Original Canadian release date: June 15th, 2018
Crave release date: February 8th, 2019
Rated A for Awesome
This Canadian family-friendly animated series is about four 12-year-old kids and a monkey who try to turn everything in the world from boring to awesome.
The series features the voices of Sam Vincent, Brian Drummond, Colin Murdock, Chiara Zanni and Tabitha St. Germain.
Original Canadian TV run: September 2011 to February 2012
Crave release date: February 8th, 2019
Trevor Noah @JFL (Parts 1 and 2)
Emmy-winning Daily Show host Trevor Noah headlines these two hour-long comedy specials from last summer’s Just for Laughs festival in Montreal. The comedian delivers his usual mix of observational comedy and political satire while also introducing other stand-ups, including Jim Norton, Michelle Buteau and David Angelo.
Original Canadian TV air date: January 8th (Part 1) and 15th (Part 2), 2019
Crave release date: February 8th, 2019
Upgrade
While Sony’s Spider-Man-less Venom spin-off was a disaster, 2018 did at least see the release of one body horror flick with a Tom Hardy lookalike that was actually quite good. In Upgrade, paralyzed mechanic Grey uses a chip implant to control his body and hunt down the people who killed his wife.
Upgrade was written and directed by Leigh Whannell and stars Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel and Harrison Gilbertson.
Original Canadian theatrical release date: June 1st, 2018
Crave release date: February 8th, 2019
Netflix
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants (Season Two)
Dreamworks and Netflix’s children’s flash animated Captain Underpants series is back for a second season. Based on Dav Pilkey’s Captain Underpants books, this season continues the antics of pranksters and artists George Beard and Harold Hutchins who hypnotize their grumpy principal into becoming superhero Captain Underpants.
The series features the voices of Nat Faxon, Ramone Hamilton and Jay Gragnani.
Netflix Canada release date: February 8th, 2019
High Flying Bird
When he’s not experimenting with filmmaking on iPhone, Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh is also helming movies for streaming companies. In this case, Soderbergh and Netflix have put out High Flying Bird, a sports drama about an agent who pitches a controversial business opportunity to a rookie basketball player during a lockout.
High Flying Bird stars André Holland, Zazie Beetz, Melvin Gregg, Sonja Sohn and Zachary Quinto.
Netflix Canada release date: Friday, February 8th
Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History
Actor-comedian Kevin Hart dives into Black History in this humorous-yet-educational Netflix special.
Netflix Canada release date: Friday, February 8th
One Day at a Time (Season Three)
The third season of Netflix’s One Day at a Time sees the return of the Alvarezes, a Cuban-American family centering on a Cuban-American family made up of a separated, former military mother and her old-school mother raising two teenagers.
One Day at a Time stars Justina Machado, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz.
Netflix Canada release date: Friday, February 8th, 2019
