Lyft will soon allow users to request electric or hybrid vehicles

It looks like ridesharing service Lyft is going all in with EV and Hybrid vehicles.
With plans to add thousands of electric vehicles to its network throughout 2019, it makes sense for the ridesharing service to bring the ability to specifically request an EV or hybrid vehicle directly from its Android or iOS app.
The option to request an EV or hybrid is rolling out now in Seattle, Washington before expanding to other cities. Lyft says that riding in EVs or Hybrids will not cost more money than a standard gas-powered car.
“In 2019, Lyft will work to introduce thousands of electric vehicles (EVs) onto our platform, and will make it easier for riders to request them through Green Mode. These efforts will provide cleaner transportation options for Lyft riders, and increase net earnings for our driver community. Once adopted widely, EVs hold the promise of making cities more livable by dramatically reducing air pollution,” writes Lyft is a recent press release about the announcement.
Lyft also offers EV or hybrid through the ridesharing service’s Express Drive program, allowing drivers to rent electric vehicles for a weekly rate that also includes the cost of unlimited charging.
It’s unclear when the feature will be making its way to the Canadian cities. Lyft is available in, including Hamilton, the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa.
Source: Lyft
