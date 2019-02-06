News
Sony files trademark for CinemaWide branding for Xperia XZ4: report

Feb 6, 2019

10:33 AM EST

Sony Xperia XZ2 back

Sony’s upcoming flagship will reportedly feature a wider or taller — depending on how you look at it — aspect ratio than what is typically considered standard in a smartphone.

According to LetsGoDigitala Netherlands-based website, Sony filed a trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office for the ‘CinemaWide’ branding.

CinemaWide likely refers to the rumoured 21:9 aspect ratio that the Xperia XZ4 will reportedly sport. A horizontally wider XZ4 will allow for a better viewing experience, as well as extra wide recordings when taking videos or pictures.

The report from LetsGoDigital also mentions that along with a triple rear-facing camera setup, the XZ4 also features a 52-megapixel sensor with an f/1.6 aperture.

Additionally, rumours suggest the handset sports a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, 4,400mAh battery and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sony will likely unveil the XZ4 at its event on February 25th at Mobile World Congress in Spain.

Source: LetsGoDigital, EUIPO 

