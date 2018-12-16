Freedom Mobile, which is wholly-owned by Shaw Communications, has over 1,402,858 wireless subscribers across Canada. The carrier is endorsed by famed-Canadian Will Arnett and announced its rollout plans for 2019.
First up in the New Year will be an expansion of its network to Red Deer, Alberta, and Victoria, British Columbia in February. Freedom notes on its website that both will have LTE coverage in the core of locations and will be giving new customers an unknown “exclusive launch offer” at launch.
Red Deer will have five points of distribution, including two store locations, two Walmart store, and availability within The Mobile Shop. As for Victoria, customers will be able to visit 5 Freedom Mobile stores, or pop into a Walmart or the Mobile Shop.
Freedom is also planning to expand its LTE coverage in March to Brockville, Belleville, Cobourg, Pembroke, Cornwall, Ontario. In addition, Nanaimo, British Columbia and Medicine Hat, Alberta are also on the books for 2019.
“These are exciting times at Freedom Mobile. We continue to grow and expand, giving Canadians more choice for more affordable LTE data. In fact, an additional 1.3 million Canadians will get access to wireless from us in 2019,” said Freedom Mobile.
Source: Twitter, Freedom Mobile
