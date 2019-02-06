Bell has announced three new original Canadian stand-up comedy specials will hit its Crave streaming service on February 22nd.
Produced alongside Just For Laughs and Counterfeit Pictures, the three specials feature new material from Canadian comedians Mark Forward, D.J. Demers and Robby Hoffman:
Mark Forward Wins All The Awards — Oakville, Ontario-born comedian and actor Mark Forward will rant “about everything from death and bears to nursery rhymes” in his one-hour comedy special
D.J. Demers: Interpreted — Kitchener, Ontario-born comedian D.J. Demers’ one-hour special will focus on “L.A., big words, disability porn, and getting haircuts while deaf” and be offered with closed-captioning subtitles and an onstage American Sign Language interpreter
Robby Hoffman: I’m Nervous — Canadian-American comedienne Robby Hoffman’s one hour special will dive into her Jewish upbringing, the U.S. and Canadian border and the Holocaust, among other topics
All three specials were filmed at Toronto’s Longboat Hall in front of a live audience during September 2018’s JFL42 Festival.
