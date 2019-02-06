Google working on prototype ‘Never-Slow’ mode for Chrome browser

A recent discovery by Chrome Story details a commit that can be enabled on Chromium Gerrit that forces websites to run as fast as possible.
This doesn’t come without a price. The mode adds limits to things like image sizes, the number of images on a page and more. In the new method, almost everything you see on a webpage has a new smaller budget that it can’t go over to force it to load faster.
‘Never-Slow’ mode is still in testing, so it’s unlikely that it will cause changes to the web anytime soon, but if it’s ever imposed as Chrome’s default, it will likely cause some backlash from developers.
That said, this new mode could be useful for people that need to have a ton of tabs open at once and they don’t care about anything except the body text on a webpage. If it can implement something like Safari’s Reader View that automatically applies itself to sites to make them load faster that could be a game changer.
Of course, since Google is also an ads business, this possibility seems unlikely.
Source: Chrome Story
Comments