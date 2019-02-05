News
PREVIOUS|

Steam’s Lunar New Year Sale discounts thousands of games

You can also save $6 on your first qualifying purchase

Feb 5, 2019

7:08 AM EST

0 comments

Steam Lunar New Year sale

Steam is currently holding a Lunar New Year Sale which offers discounts on thousands of PC games.

Additionally, Steam is offering customers $6 off their first purchase of $35 CAD or more during the Lunar New Year Sale, which runs until February 11th.

It’s worth noting that a few of these games are Canadian-made. To start, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Far Cry 5 come out of Ubisoft’s Quebec and Montreal studios, respectively. Further, Cuphead was developed by Oakville- and Regina-based Studio MDHR and The Forest was made by Vancouver’s End Night Games.

The full list of Lunar New Year deals can be found here.

Related Articles

News

Nov 15, 2018

1:24 PM EST

The Source offers ‘Countdown to Black Friday’ sale with daily deals

News

Jan 22, 2019

7:14 PM EST

‘Fortnite’ was the most tweeted about game in Canada in 2018

News

Dec 19, 2018

7:12 AM EST

PlayStation’s second week of holiday sales offers up to 70 percent off

News

Sep 14, 2018

7:08 AM EST

Weekend Steam sale discounts Canadian-made Assassin’s Creed series

Comments