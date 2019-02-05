Steam’s Lunar New Year Sale discounts thousands of games

Steam is currently holding a Lunar New Year Sale which offers discounts on thousands of PC games.
Additionally, Steam is offering customers $6 off their first purchase of $35 CAD or more during the Lunar New Year Sale, which runs until February 11th.
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Cuphead — $17.59 (regularly $21.99)
- Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition — $28.19 (regularly $93.99)
- Far Cry 5 — Deluxe Edition — $30.59 (regularly $89.99)
- The Forest — $15.26 (regularly $22.79)
- Monster Hunter World — $49.49 (regularly $74.99)
- Nioh: Complete Collection — $58.49 (regularly $56.99)
- Overcooked! 2 — $21.74 (regularly $28.99)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Game of the Year Edition — $20.99 (regularly $69.99)
It’s worth noting that a few of these games are Canadian-made. To start, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Far Cry 5 come out of Ubisoft’s Quebec and Montreal studios, respectively. Further, Cuphead was developed by Oakville- and Regina-based Studio MDHR and The Forest was made by Vancouver’s End Night Games.
The full list of Lunar New Year deals can be found here.
