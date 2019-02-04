Amazon adds ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ audiobook to Alexa

Amazon is bringing an Audible Choose Your Own Adventure audiobook to its Alexa virtual assistant.
Two stories are supported at launch — Chooseco’s The Abominable Snowman and Journey Under the Sea. To hear them, users can say “Alexa, open Choose Your Own Adventure” and pick which story to hear.
Like any other audiobook, the narrator will read the story, only this time they will stop once a decision point is reached and ask you what choice you’d like to make. The narration will then continue based on your choice until the next decision and so on and so forth.
At the end, Alexa will ask you if you want to go back and choose another option and view an alternative outcome. The skill will keep track of how many times you’ve completed the story and how many endings you’ve seen. According to Audible, there are 28 total endings in The Abominable Snowman and 37 total endings in Journey Under the Sea.
Via: The Verge
