Anker reveals new MFi-certified PowerLine II USB-C-to-Lightning

Now that Apple is officially allowing companies to release USB-C-to-Lightning cables under its MFi accessory program, the first examples of third-party cords are beginning to appear.
Anker’s PowerLine II USB-C Lightning Cable is currently available for pre-order through the company’s website for $15.99 USD (roughly $21 CAD). Though not significantly more affordable than Apple’s official $25 CAD USB-C-to-lightning cord, it is a couple of dollars cheaper. Pre-orders are only available to U.S. customers as it stands, according to Anker’s website.
The accessory maker says the cable will be available in late February 2019. That said, it doesn’t seem like any of Anker’s products ship to Canada directly through the company’s website. It’s worth noting that Anker hasn’t yet listed its new PowerLine II USB-C Lightning Cable on Amazon, but it will likely hit the e-commerce platform in the coming weeks.
Anker claims that the cable can be bent 12,000 times before degrading in quality and that it’s capable of charging an iPhone from 50 to 100 percent in roughly 30 minutes with Apple’s USB-C PD charger. The company says the charger is compatible with the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone XR, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8. The PowerLine 2 also comes with a lifetime warranty, says Anker.
It’s likely that the accessory maker is one of the first in a string of third-party accessory manufacturers working on MFi certified Lightning-to-USB-C cables.
