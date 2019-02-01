Xbox Android and iOS app now lets you download and directly share clips

Microsoft has updated its Xbox Android and iOS app to offer users greater options in sharing their game captures.
Now, players can share their game captures directly to social platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Messenger and text messages, all from within the app.
Further, players can save their captures directly to their camera roll to edit like any other photo or video. The new features can be accessed under the ‘Captures’ tab by clicking the existing share button.
Previously, the app would only let you share your captures to your Xbox profile’s activity feed or in a message to another player’s Xbox account.
Thanks to #Xbox fan feedback, you can now share your game captures directly to your favorite social platforms from the Xbox App for iOS & Android, and even save captures directly to your phone to customize via your camera roll. Download the app today https://t.co/2HJjuhKRcJ pic.twitter.com/qlVvcW21QU
— Larry Hryb (@majornelson) January 31, 2019
On Twitter, Xbox director of programming Larry “Major Nelson” Hyrb said the new app features come in response to fan feedback.
According to an in-app message, the update has also “improved messaging regarding privacy settings when uploading a custom gamerpic” and fixed “general app crashes.”
The Xbox app can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.
Via: Windows Central
