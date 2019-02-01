News
PREVIOUS|

Xbox Android and iOS app now lets you download and directly share clips

The app previously only let you share game captures within the Xbox ecosystem

Feb 1, 2019

11:04 AM EST

0 comments

Xbox One S console

Microsoft has updated its Xbox Android and iOS app to offer users greater options in sharing their game captures.

Now, players can share their game captures directly to social platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Messenger and text messages, all from within the app.

Further, players can save their captures directly to their camera roll to edit like any other photo or video. The new features can be accessed under the ‘Captures’ tab by clicking the existing share button.

Previously, the app would only let you share your captures to your Xbox profile’s activity feed or in a message to another player’s Xbox account.

On Twitter, Xbox director of programming Larry “Major Nelson” Hyrb said the new app features come in response to fan feedback.

According to an in-app message, the update has also “improved messaging regarding privacy settings when uploading a custom gamerpic” and fixed “general app crashes.”

The Xbox app can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.

Via: Windows Central

Related Articles

News

Jan 22, 2019

8:13 AM EST

New Fuzion iOS app looks to bring simple double exposure to photos

News

Jan 25, 2019

11:12 AM EST

Become as mighty as Thor with Chris Hemsworth’s new ‘Centr’ fitness app

News

Feb 1, 2019

11:57 AM EST

New Adobe Photoshop Express update improves watermarks, vignettes

News

Jan 30, 2019

2:54 PM EST

Xbox One ‘deployment error’ is making the console unusable for some players [Update: ...

Comments