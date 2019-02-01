Canadians can livestream the Grammy Awards on Citytv

For those interested in the 61st Grammy Awards, Citytv is providing a livestream of the event, which takes place on Feburary 10th.
Along with the Grammys, Citytv will be hosting its usual red carpet event which includes both a fashion and arrival camera.
Tracy Moore will be the host of the red carpet show, while Devo Brown (from Entertainment City) and Lauren Howe (Miss Universe Canada in 2017) , the event’s music and fashion correspondent respectively, will be analyzing celebrities’s looks and the hottest tracks.
This year’s Grammy Awards is hosted by Alicia Keys, with performances by prominent musicians such as Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Post Malone and Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Citytv Live at the GRAMMYs starts at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT, with the main event starting at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT.
You can view the red carpet event on Citytv’s website, with the Grammy Awards livestream available on its “social media wall,” presumably meaning on its social media platforms.
Source: Rogers Media
