News
PREVIOUS|

Netflix Original Big Mouth is getting a puberty filled Valentine’s Day special

Judging by the trailer the show hasn't gotten less raunchy

Feb 1, 2019

4:07 PM EST

0 comments

Netflix Original comedy Big Mouth is coming back on February 8th for a Valentine’s Day-themed episode.

The streaming giant shared the news through the official Big Mouth Twitter account.

Every once in a while, Netflix does holiday-themed episodes like this. Some memorable ones are the Black Mirror episode ‘White Christmas,’ or the Bojack Horseman Christmas Special.

Source: Netflix

Related Articles

Resources

Dec 24, 2018

2:26 PM EST

Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in January

Resources

Jan 30, 2019

7:07 AM EST

Here are the shows and movies leaving Netflix Canada in February 2019

News

Jan 31, 2019

2:27 PM EST

CBC suggests Netflix doesn’t have ‘boots on the ground’ producing CanCon

Resources

Jan 27, 2019

2:12 PM EST

Here are some of the top movies and TV series to stream this week in Canada

Comments