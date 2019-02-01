Netflix Original Big Mouth is getting a puberty filled Valentine’s Day special

Netflix Original comedy Big Mouth is coming back on February 8th for a Valentine’s Day-themed episode.
The streaming giant shared the news through the official Big Mouth Twitter account.
Valentine’s Day is coming prematurely.
Get ready for a brand (butt-spanking) new #BigMouth special in ONE WEEK. pic.twitter.com/C0p106ioEl
— Big Mouth (@bigmouth) February 1, 2019
Every once in a while, Netflix does holiday-themed episodes like this. Some memorable ones are the Black Mirror episode ‘White Christmas,’ or the Bojack Horseman Christmas Special.
Source: Netflix
