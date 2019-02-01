News
PREVIOUS

Lyft donates $1,000 in monthly rides to Ottawa charities, starts with CHEO

Lyft is starting to expand the Community Grant program in Canada

Feb 1, 2019

4:59 PM EST

0 comments

Lyft has started offering Community Grants worth $1,000 to select charities in the Canadian capital of Ottawa.

This means that Lyft will donate $1,000 CAD worth of Lyft credits to help users move around or get to and from select charities in Ottawa every month.

To kick things off, the ride-sharing company said it would donate $1,000 to the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) in Ottawa.

Lyft’s ‘Ottawa Community Grants’ website states that the company will distribute grants to charities in the Ottawa region including Barrhaven, Cumberland, Kanata, Nepean and Orleans.

Anyone can nominate a charity in one of these areas to receive ride credits next month. Lyft also has a Community Grant program in Toronto. As such, Torontonians can nominate charities in the GTA as well.

According to Lyft, the company aims to donate to charities that clearly outline the role that transportation and mobility plays in their organization’s mission and operations.

“We will look for organizations that outline a clear and impactful usage for the $1,000 grant in Lyft credits,” reads an excerpt from the company’s FAQ.

Source: Lyft

Related Articles

News

Jan 19, 2019

4:06 PM EST

Halifax municipal councillor wants city to decide how to handle Uber, Lyft

News

Dec 13, 2018

12:35 PM EST

Uber launches safe community initiative with Crime Stoppers in Toronto and Ottawa

News

Feb 1, 2019

9:06 AM EST

Canadians can watch the American Super Bowl ads again this year

News

Feb 1, 2019

12:09 PM EST

Amazon’s ‘Invincible’ superhero series adds Seth Rogen, Marvel and Star Wars ac...

Comments