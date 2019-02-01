Lyft donates $1,000 in monthly rides to Ottawa charities, starts with CHEO

Lyft has started offering Community Grants worth $1,000 to select charities in the Canadian capital of Ottawa.
This means that Lyft will donate $1,000 CAD worth of Lyft credits to help users move around or get to and from select charities in Ottawa every month.
To kick things off, the ride-sharing company said it would donate $1,000 to the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) in Ottawa.
Lyft’s ‘Ottawa Community Grants’ website states that the company will distribute grants to charities in the Ottawa region including Barrhaven, Cumberland, Kanata, Nepean and Orleans.
Anyone can nominate a charity in one of these areas to receive ride credits next month. Lyft also has a Community Grant program in Toronto. As such, Torontonians can nominate charities in the GTA as well.
According to Lyft, the company aims to donate to charities that clearly outline the role that transportation and mobility plays in their organization’s mission and operations.
“We will look for organizations that outline a clear and impactful usage for the $1,000 grant in Lyft credits,” reads an excerpt from the company’s FAQ.
Source: Lyft
