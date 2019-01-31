SaskTel’s MaxTV Stream launches in 22 new Saskatchewan communities

SaskTel’s IPTV package offering, MaxTV Stream, is launching in 22 new communities across Saskatchewan.
MaxTV Stream runs through the internet instead of satellite or traditional cable, allowing it to offer modern features like watching TV through the MaxTV app and ‘Restart TV,’ which lets you restart certain shows for up to 72 hours after they’ve aired.
SaskTel is hoping to bring MaxTV Stream to over 350 communities in the province by 2020. So far, it only has 75 listed on its website, and then 22 new locations announced on January 31st. Although, it just launched in the summer of 2018, so it still has time to expand.
Big news! 📰 Starting today 📆 #maxTVStream 📱📺 is now available in #Nipawin #Tisdale & 2️⃣0️⃣ new communities! Stay tuned 📺 for more #maxTVStream announcements! https://t.co/BD69AtIX9j pic.twitter.com/VnVsbBC1HR
— SaskTel (@SaskTel) January 31, 2019
The new locations are: Big River, Bjorkdale, Brock, Canwood, Christopher Lake, Codette, Debden, Elrose, Eston, Harris, Kinistin Saulteaux Nation, Kyle, Montreal Lake Cree Nation, Nipawin, Paddockwood, Plenty, Porcupine Plain, Rosetown, Star City, Tisdale, Waskesiu Lake, and White Fox.
The basic option comes with 50 channels and costs $39.95 per month, and the higher-tier option is $54.95 per month.
The MaxTV Stream plans are cheaper by about $10 if you bundle it with SaskTel internet service.
Source: SaskTel
