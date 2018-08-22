SaskTel launches maxTV Stream IPTV platform

Saskatchewan-based Crown carrier SaskTel has launched a new IPTV platform dubbed ‘max TV Stream.’
According to an August 22nd, 2018 media release, maxTV Stream “combines the best of traditional television with advanced new features and the latest over-the-top (OTT) content from Netflix and YouTube.”
In addition to offering live television and video-on-demand (VOD) programming, subscribers can use the maxTV app to consume content on a smartphone or tablet.
“With its cutting-edge technology and impressive set of features, maxTV Stream will completely transform television and entertainment in Saskatchewan,” said Doug Burnett, acting president and CEO of SaskTel, in the same August 22nd media release.
“Plus, by leveraging our expansive broadband network, we’ll be able to deliver maxTV Stream to hundreds of communities, making it more widely available than any other wireline television service in Saskatchewan.”
In an email to MobileSyrup, a SaskTel spokesperson said maxTV Stream is powered by Ericsson’s MediaFirst TV platform, and is not a proprietary SaskTel platform.
As of today, maxTV Stream will be available in 11 rural communities, as well as the infiNET-served neighbourhoods of Saskatchewan’s major urban hubs.
The Crown carrier plans on bringing the new IPTV platform to over 350 communities by 2020.
The maxTV Stream media box kit, which includes both a set-top box and remote, will cost $139. At launch, however, SaskTel will be promoting the new service by offering a $40 discount on the kit.
The service will cost $19.95 per month when bundled with SaskTel’s internet service.
Comments