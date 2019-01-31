Nintendo says it won’t hit 20 million Switch units sold milestone this fiscal year

Although Nintendo had its best quarter ever in terms of Switch sales, the company says it won’t hit its 20 million sales goal for the console this financial year.
The Japanese gaming giant shipped 9.41 million consoles between October and December, amounting to a 30 percent increase over the same period last year.
The Switch’s increased sales were spurred by major game releases like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Pokémon: Let’s Go, which sold 12.08 million and 10 million units, respectively. The company also says that Super Mario Party sold 5.3 million copies.
Since April, Nintendo has shipped 14.49 million Switches, resulting in the company shifting its self-imposed Switch sales forecast to 17 million consoles for the fiscal year.
The Switch has sold 32.27 million consoles since its launch back on March 3rd, 2017. Nintendo has a number of big titles on the horizon for the home console-handheld hybrid system, including a new entry in the Animal Crossing and Pokémon franchises.
While Nintendo lowered its sales estimates for the Switch, the company reported a profit jump of roughly 25 percent this quarter compared to the same quarter last year. Nintendo’s Q3 2018 profit amounted to 104.2 billion yen (roughly $1.2 billion CAD), up from 83.7 billion yen (about $1 billion CAD) last year. The company’s total fiscal year profit to date is 168.8 billion yen (approximately $2 billion CAD), according to the company’s latest earnings report.
Nintendo also confirmed in its latest earnings report that Mario Kart Tour, the company’s next mobile game, is now delayed until summer 2019.
