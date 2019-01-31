Videotron offering two months free, 2GB bonus data, phones for $0 down

Quebec-based regional service provider Videotron is currently offering a collection of ‘Multiline Mobile’ plans that increase savings with every additional line that customers activate.
Groups of two can save $3-per-line-per-month, groups of three can save $6-per-line-per-month, while groups of four can save $12-per-line-per-month.
According to the carrier’s website, customers who sign up for select plans can purchase a Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Samsung Galaxy S9, iPhone XR or an LG G7 One for $0 down.
The plan also offers two months of free service and 2GB of bonus data per line.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Videotron for additional information. This story will be updated with a response.
Source: Videotron
Comments