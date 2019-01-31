News
PREVIOUS|

Videotron offering two months free, 2GB bonus data, phones for $0 down

Videotron’s ‘Multiline Mobile’ plan savings increase with each added line

Jan 31, 2019

11:33 AM EST

0 comments

Videotron

Quebec-based regional service provider Videotron is currently offering a collection of ‘Multiline Mobile’ plans that increase savings with every additional line that customers activate.

Groups of two can save $3-per-line-per-month, groups of three can save $6-per-line-per-month, while groups of four can save $12-per-line-per-month.

According to the carrier’s website, customers who sign up for select plans can purchase a Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Samsung Galaxy S9, iPhone XR or an LG G7 One for $0 down.

The plan also offers two months of free service and 2GB of bonus data per line.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Videotron for additional information. This story will be updated with a response.

Source: Videotron

Related Articles

News

Jan 8, 2019

8:13 AM EST

Quebec companies make 3D model of Montreal port using AR and drone tech

News

Dec 11, 2018

8:14 AM EST

Irate Fizz Mobile subscriber compiles list of issues with the carrier

News

Jan 8, 2019

1:27 PM EST

Jean-François Pruneau to take over as Videotron’s president and CEO

News

Jan 30, 2019

12:20 PM EST

Primus launches high-speed internet in Manitoba, Newfoundland and more

Comments