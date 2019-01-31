Nintendo delays Mario Kart Tour to summer 2019

Nintendo is delaying its upcoming Mario Kart Tour mobile game to summer 2019, the company announced in its latest quarterly earnings report.
Nintendo announced Mario Kart Tour exactly one year ago today. The company had initially planned to release the game by the end of March 2019, but had shared little information about the title prior to today’s update.
Nintendo says it wants to add more polish to the title before releasing it out into the wild.
“In the smart-device business, Mario Kart Tour was scheduled to be released this fiscal year, but in order to improve quality of the application and expand the content offerings after launch, the release date has been moved to summer 2019,” writes the company.
In the same report, Nintendo says it will release content for its other mobile titles to keep players engaged.
The delay comes just one week after Nintendo announced it was delaying Metroid Prime 4 to hand over development of the title to Retro Studios.
