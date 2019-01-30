A new trailer for Amazon Prime Original series ‘Hanna‘ (seen below) will air during the Super Bowl.
The trailer also announces that Amazon plans on launching the first episode of the show following the Super Bowl game, with it only being available between 9:30pm ET on February 3rd until February 4th at 9:30pm ET for Amazon Prime members.
The full season of Hanna will premiere in March.
Hanna is the mixture of a thriller and a coming-of-age drama. The eight-episode series follows the life of Hanna, a young girl raised in a forest. Throughout the show, Hanna leaves her forest, makes friends and evades an off-the-book CIA agent.
The new series stars Esme Creed-Miles, Joel Kinnaman and Mireille Enos.
Amazon Prime is priced at $79 CAD per year with a 30-day trial period. For those located in Quebec, there’s no trial, but the cost is $79 for a 13-month subscription. Included in your Amazon Prime membership is Amazon Prime Video.
Amazon Prime Video is available for Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox and many other platforms
