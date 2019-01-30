News
PREVIOUS

Primus launches high-speed internet in Manitoba, Newfoundland and more

Saskatchewan and New Brunswick will also get access to Primus internet

Jan 30, 2019

12:20 PM EST

0 comments

Canadian telecommunications provider Primus announced an expansion of its high-speed internet service.

First, Primus is rolling out internet plans in New Brunswick and Newfoundland with speed tiers up to 250Mbps. Further, businesses and consumers in Manitoba and Saskatchewan will have access to Primus plans with speed tiers up to 150Mbps.

“As always, Primus continues to focus on providing our customers with high quality, innovative services at attractive prices,” said David Varriano, Primus’ senior director of product and marketing and sales.

“Our wide-ranging expansion into additional provinces extends our reach and our ability to introduce a broader range of services to business and consumer customers in Canada.”

As with all Primus internet packages, the company will offer free email accounts to subscribers, as well as 24/7 access to technical support.

The company recently amped up internet speeds in Alberta and B.C. as part of its ongoing effort to expand and improve its services.

You can learn more about Primus and its plans here.

Related Articles

News

Feb 15, 2018

6:25 PM EST

Rogers offers 12 months of Gigabit internet for $79.99/month in Ontario and Atlantic

Business

Jan 28, 2019

11:10 AM EST

Public Safety Minister says all levels of government need to help improve alert texting system

News

Jan 15, 2019

3:53 PM EST

Bell and Manitoba government to invest $1 million into provincial mental health services

News

Jan 3, 2019

10:58 AM EST

Rogers Connected for Success low-cost internet program now working with 300 housing partners

Comments