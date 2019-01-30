Primus launches high-speed internet in Manitoba, Newfoundland and more

Canadian telecommunications provider Primus announced an expansion of its high-speed internet service.
First, Primus is rolling out internet plans in New Brunswick and Newfoundland with speed tiers up to 250Mbps. Further, businesses and consumers in Manitoba and Saskatchewan will have access to Primus plans with speed tiers up to 150Mbps.
“As always, Primus continues to focus on providing our customers with high quality, innovative services at attractive prices,” said David Varriano, Primus’ senior director of product and marketing and sales.
“Our wide-ranging expansion into additional provinces extends our reach and our ability to introduce a broader range of services to business and consumer customers in Canada.”
As with all Primus internet packages, the company will offer free email accounts to subscribers, as well as 24/7 access to technical support.
The company recently amped up internet speeds in Alberta and B.C. as part of its ongoing effort to expand and improve its services.
You can learn more about Primus and its plans here.
