You can now listen to Apple Music without in-flight Wi-Fi on U.S. American Airlines flights

Jan 30, 2019

Apple has announced that Apple Music subscribers will be able to access the music streaming platform on all U.S. American Airlines flights without the purchase of in-flight Wi-Fi.

The service is set to be available starting on February 1st.

The music will be streamed through Viasat satellite technology, says Apple. American Airlines is the first commercial airline to offer access to Apple Music without the purchase of in-flight Wi-Fi.

“For most travellers, having music to listen to on the plane is just as important as anything they pack in their suitcases,” said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music, in a recent press release.

“With the addition of Apple Music on American flights, we are excited that customers can now enjoy their music in even more places. Subscribers can stream all their favourite songs and artists in the air, and continue to listen to their personal library offline, giving them everything they need to truly sit back, relax and enjoy their flight.”
While convenient, you could just as easily download music prior to the flight taking in order to keep pumping Apple Music tunes when you don’t have a data or Wi-Fi connection.

The service works on the iPhone but also is also likely compatible with the Mac, PC and Android devices. Apple music subscriptions are priced at $9.99 per month for an individual plan, $4.99 for a student plan and $14.99 a month for a family plan.

It will be interesting to see if more airlines, particularly Air Canada, eventually offer similar free in-flight access to music streaming services.

During the company’s recent Q1 2019 earnings call Apple revealed that Apple Music now has 50 million subscribers.

