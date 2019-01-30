You can now listen to Apple Music without in-flight Wi-Fi on U.S. American Airlines flights

Apple has announced that Apple Music subscribers will be able to access the music streaming platform on all U.S. American Airlines flights without the purchase of in-flight Wi-Fi.
The service is set to be available starting on February 1st.
The music will be streamed through Viasat satellite technology, says Apple. American Airlines is the first commercial airline to offer access to Apple Music without the purchase of in-flight Wi-Fi.
“For most travellers, having music to listen to on the plane is just as important as anything they pack in their suitcases,” said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music, in a recent press release.
The service works on the iPhone but also is also likely compatible with the Mac, PC and Android devices. Apple music subscriptions are priced at $9.99 per month for an individual plan, $4.99 for a student plan and $14.99 a month for a family plan.
It will be interesting to see if more airlines, particularly Air Canada, eventually offer similar free in-flight access to music streaming services.
During the company’s recent Q1 2019 earnings call Apple revealed that Apple Music now has 50 million subscribers.
