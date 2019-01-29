News
PREVIOUS|

Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [January 29 – February 3]

Jan 29, 2019

11:05 AM EST

0 comments

There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.

Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.

Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.

Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week

7-Eleven Speakout

Ongoing

  • $30 off FiGO phone with $100 voucher purchase + FREE 2GB data and SIM card

Bell

New

  • Updated offer: Double data on all Share plans – was 2GB bonus (QC)

Ongoing

  • 3GB bonus data on all Share plans (main regions)
  • 5GB bonus data on 10GB Share plan data option (SK)
  • $450 trade-in credit with the Apple iPhone Xr, Xs or Xs Max
  • $50 trade-in credit with the Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB
  • $100 trade-in credit with the LG Q Stylo+ and the Alcatel 1

Chatr

Ongoing

  • $20 Talk and Text plan with Unlimited Province 

Xplore Mobile

Ongoing

  • Rollover 7 Plan offers 7GB of data per month for $55/month + tab

Fido

New

  • 2GB bonus on 5GB+ Pulse plans (main regions)
  • Lunar New Year offer: 1000 minutes for 24 months to China, Hong kong, Macau and Taiwan included with 3GB and 5GB Pulse plan

Ongoing

  • 3GB bonus on 3GB+ Pulse plans (QC)

Freedom Mobile

New

  • 2GB bonus on $40+ plans (except $43 plan)

Ongoing

  • $43/mo. Freedom LTE + 3GB LTE + 6.5GB 3G data promo plan
  • $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
  • 100GB bonus data on $60+ plans when activating a new line or upgrading with MyTab
  • New customers who BYO phone get $5 or $10/mo. off when activating a new line on a $25 to $50 plan (in-store only)

Koodo Mobile

New

  • Extra 3GB data booster add-on with new activation on a $45+ prepaid plan

Ongoing

  • Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups

 

Bell MTS

Ongoing

  • $30 credit with new Prepaid account activation

PC Mobile

New

  • Unlimited Canada-wide minutes with $35 Prepaid plan

Petro-Canada

Ongoing

  • “Text-a-Lot” promo plan with 100 Canada mins for $15/mo.
  • $35/30 Days promo plan with 50 Canada mins and 2GB
  • $20 in credits with the Motorola Moto E4 purchase when activating online

Public Mobile

Ongoing

  • $40 limited-time plan with Unlimited Talk, Text and 5GB 3G data with AutoPay
  • Bonus data on select plans
  • Save with AutoPay Rewards

Rogers

Ongoing

  • 3GB bonus data on all Share Everything plans (main regions)
  • 2GB bonus data on all Share Everything plans (QC)
  • 1GB bonus data on 15GB Share Everything plan (MB)
  • 2GB bonus data on 10GB Share Everything plan (SK)
  • 3GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (main regions) OR 4GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (MB/QC/SK)
  • $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (MB/QC/SK)
  • $200 off for customers switching from SaskTel
  • $100 off for customers switching from another carrier (MB)
  • $200 trade-in credit with the Apple iPhone Xr, Xs or Xs Max

SaskTel

Ongoing

  • $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
  • Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line

Telus

New

  • Updated offer: 2GB bonus on all data options on Shared plans – was double data (QC)

Ongoing

  • 3GB bonus data on Shared plans up to 10GB (main regions)
  • 5GB bonus data on 10GB data option for Family plans (SK)
  • 3GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (main regions) OR 4GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (MB/QC/SK)
  • $10/mo. off every additional line on a Family plan (MB/QC/SK)
  • $100 trade-in credit with the Apple iPhone Xr or X

Videotron

New

  • Bonus data is now permanent on all Premium and Premium+ plans and on 1GB Basic plan

Virgin Mobile

New

  • $50 bonus gift card on select phones
  • Lunar New year deal with new plans offers on 5GB or less data plans (main regions)

Ongoing

  • 3GB Bonus data on 3GB+ plans (QC)
  • Bonus data on $45, $55 and $65 Prepaid plans

Related Articles

News

Jan 28, 2019

7:42 PM EST

Head of Uber Eats Canada says hiring grocery team is priority for 2019

News

Jan 21, 2019

10:36 AM EST

Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [January 21 – January 27]

Business

Jan 29, 2019

12:17 PM EST

Doug Burnett appointed as president, CEO of SaskTel

News

Jan 28, 2019

12:19 PM EST

Fido billing to go paperless as of April 9th

Comments