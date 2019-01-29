New Fortnite patch includes Bluetooth controller support for iPhone and Android

Bluetooth controller support for mobile devices, a chilling new weapon, and performance optimizations are some of the highlights in Fortnite patch v7.30, which released on January 29th, 2019.
For Android devices, most Bluetooth controllers should work for the game such as the Steelseries Stratus XL, Gamevice and Moto Gamepad. For iOS devices, all MFi gamepads will work with the game, according to Epic.
Using the gamepad functionality will turn off phone rumbling, so you don’t have to worry about your phone buzzing when playing the game.
Along with the controller support, some Android devices will have the option to run at 60Hz.
So far, only the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, the Huawei Honor View 20 and the Huawei Mate 20 X feature this option. The later two smartphones in this list are not officially available in Canada.
Fortnite‘s new weapon comes in the shape of a destructive snowman head, called the chiller grenade. The chiller grenade causes knock-back to whoever gets hit, with the players sliding in the process.
For mobile bugs that affect gameplay, the game fixes an issue where players cannot build multiple styles of buildings while holding the build button along with changing build types and the succession of button presses disabling the fire button.
Other fixes includes the harvesting tool not swapping back, no padlock icon appearing when locked in a run and UI buttons matching its resolution with the others.
The full list of Fortnite v7.30 patch notes can be found here, which goes in more detail about the console’s version of updates.
Image Credit: Epic Games
Source: Epic Games
