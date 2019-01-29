News
Eastlink offering up to 5GB of data promotion for new and existing customers

The promotion is valid for new and for existing customers on any Data Plus plan

Jan 29, 2019

11:05 AM EST

East coast-based carrier Eastlink is offering new and existing customers up to 5 GB of bonus data in a new promotion.

“Get the gift of gigs. Get up to 5GB of bonus data when you activate or upgrade to a Data Plus plan so you can do more of what you love this holiday season,” the carrier said on an ad for the promotion on its website.

All of Eastlink’s Data Plus plans include unlimited nationwide text, picture and video messaging, international text messaging, unlimited family account calling, full voicemail, call display, conference calling and call waiting.

You can also add up to five lines and share data and minutes, Eastlink said.

Data bundles start at $55 per month for 1GB of data and go up to $120 per month for 10GB of data.

Source: Eastlink

