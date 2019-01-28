Waterloo-based drone manufacturer Aeryon Labs acquired by FLIR Systems

Aeryon Labs, a Waterloo-based drone producer, has been bought by FLIR Systems for $200 million USD (roughly $265 million CAD), according to a recent news release from the company.
Aeryon develops UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) for clients involved with public safety and the military. Its UAS has been deployed by 20 different militaries in over 30 countries.
“As drone technology and its markets evolve, customers are seeking UAS as just one component of a broader solution,” said Dave Kroetsch, Aeryon’s co-founder and CTO, in the news release.
“While Aeryon has been evolving in that direction for the past few years, being part of FLIR Systems brings a path to include our hardware and software technologies in much bigger solutions than would have ever been possible on our own.”
FLIR Systems, the American firm based in Oregon, is responsible for products serving clients involved with the military, industrial and commercial markets.
“The acquisition of Aeryon Labs reinforces our long-term strategy to move beyond providing sensors to the development of complete solutions that save lives and livelihoods,” says President and CEO of FLIR Systems Jim Cannon. “This acquisition, coupled with our acquisition of Prox Dynamics in 2016, greatly increases our unmanned systems solutions capabilities.”
Aeryon will be part of FLIR’s Government and Defence Business Unit’s Unmanned Systems and Integrated Solutions section.
Source: The Record Via: FLIR Systems
