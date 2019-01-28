Palkia is the first Legendary Gen 4 Pokémon to enter Pokémon Go

A new raid boss is coming to Pokémon Go and it’s the first one feature a Legendary monster from the Sinnoh Region.
Palkia, the Water- and Dragon-type monster is from the DS game Pokémon Pearl. It’s coming to Pokémon Go on January 29th at 4 PM EST/ 1 PM PST and will be available until February 28th at the same time.
There isn’t much else to say about this Legendary Pokémon. That wsaid, this likely means that the Legendary monster Dialga from Pearl companion game Diamond will be added to the game soon.
Source: Pokémon Go app
