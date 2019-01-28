News
PREVIOUS|

Palkia is the first Legendary Gen 4 Pokémon to enter Pokémon Go

The master of space has come out of its dimension for a month

Jan 28, 2019

6:49 PM EST

0 comments

A new raid boss is coming to Pokémon Go and it’s the first one feature a Legendary monster from the Sinnoh Region.

Palkia, the Water- and Dragon-type monster is from the DS game Pokémon Pearl. It’s coming to Pokémon Go on January 29th at 4 PM EST/ 1 PM PST and will be available until February 28th at the same time.

There isn’t much else to say about this Legendary Pokémon. That wsaid, this likely means that the Legendary monster Dialga from Pearl companion game Diamond will be added to the game soon.

Source: Pokémon Go app

Related Articles

News

Jan 3, 2019

8:06 PM EST

Pokémon Go celebrates 2019 with an Adventure Sync Hatchathon

News

Jan 10, 2019

6:38 PM EST

Niantic to hold Feebas-themed Pokémon Go event on January 19th

News

Jan 14, 2019

6:13 PM EST

There’s another Hoenn event coming to Pokémon Go

Comments