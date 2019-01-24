Rogers Communications has announced improved wireless services in Sproat Lake, which is located near Port Alberni on Vancouver Island.
Both Rogers and Fido will benefit from faster and more reliable wireless services, a January 23rd, 2019 press release said.
“Whether it’s to contact emergency services should the need arise, or to keep in touch with friends and family while at Sproat Lake, we know how important it is to provide our customers with high-quality wireless access,” Rick Sellers, president of British Columbia at Rogers, said in the release.
“We are on the brink of the next generation of network technology, so these wireless enhancements not only connect customers on Vancouver Island to the moments that matter most in their lives today, but they also prepare our network for tomorrow.”
The enhanced wireless coverage will help with faster download speeds to stream videos and connections to improve emergency response services.
Source: Rogers
