Rogers offering $200 credit for select phones traded towards iPhone

Rogers is currently offering a $200 trade-in credit for select phones that are traded towards iPhone models.
Now, any new or existing customer trading in a phone with a minimum trade value of $25 will receive a credit of $200 towards a new iPhone. Customers can purchase or upgrade to the new on a two-year Share Everything Plan on an Ultra tab. The offer is available for “a limited time” in participating Rogers retail locations only.
To see if your phone is eligible, check out Rogers’ trade-in calculator here. Meanwhile, full trade-in terms and conditions can be found here.
Source: Rogers
