News
PREVIOUS|

Vivo’s Apex 2019 ‘Waterdrop’ will have no buttons or ports: report

It sounds like a device straight out of The Jetsons

Jan 21, 2019

1:18 PM EST

0 comments

Vivo’s upcoming Apex 2019 “Waterdrop” smartphone, will reportedly be something out of a science fiction novel.

According to smartphone leaker Ice Universe, the upcoming device won’t feature buttons, holes or a display cutout.

We haven’t seen many rumours about the Apex 2019 in terms of concrete specs and features, so the device is mostly a mystery at this point. However, the fact that it won’t have any buttons is interesting. It suggests the device won’t have a volume rocker or power button; with no holes, the phone will likely lack a USB-C port for charging, as well as a SIM tray, and even a speaker grill or microphone.

While the comparison to metal soap isn’t too helpful, it paints a picture of a very smooth smartphone.

The device might also feature a pop-up camera like the Vivo Nex S or sport two sides like the Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition. It’s also possible Vivo may have created some other amazing way to hide the phone’s cameras.

Although Vivo doesn’t officially sells its phones in Canada, I’m still very excited to see what the company has up its sleeve.

Source: Ice Universe

Related Articles

News

Dec 20, 2018

8:10 AM EST

What trends do you think will come to 2019 smartphones?

News

Jan 18, 2019

1:43 PM EST

Here’s another teaser for Vivo’s ‘Waterdrop’ Apex 2019

News

Jan 10, 2019

4:31 PM EST

Mysterious Vivo smartphone render codenamed ‘The Waterdrop’ surfaces online

Comments