Vivo officially announces the NEX Dual Display Edition

Vivo has officially announced the NEX Dual Display Edition, a smartphone that features two display panels.
This device is similar to the Vivo Nex S, though it ditches the pop-up camera in favour of a second display and a dual rear-facing shooter.
Spec-wise the smartphone features a 12-megapixel camera with a f/1.79 aperture that serves for both selfies and main pictures.
The second camera uses a 2-megapixel sensor for bokeh and Super Night Mode. Additionally, the phone’s main display sports a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED panel on the rear with a 1,080 x 2,340 pixel resolution.
The smartphone also offers a Lunar Ring that it uses for a soft light when taking a selfie. Further, the Lunar Ring pulses with music in order to signify notifications.
Lastly, the phone features in-display fingerprint scanning technology, time-of-flight 3D camera sensing for facial recognition, 10GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a Snapdragon 845 processor.
The handset also sports a 3,500mAh battery, USB Type-C and a headphone jack.
Similar to other Vivo products, it’s likely that the NEX won’t come to Canada.
