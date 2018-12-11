News
Vivo officially announces the NEX Dual Display Edition

Vivo has officially announced the NEX Dual Display Edition, a smartphone that features two display panels.

This device is similar to the Vivo Nex S, though it ditches the pop-up camera in favour of a second display and a dual rear-facing shooter.

Spec-wise the smartphone features a 12-megapixel camera with a f/1.79 aperture that serves for both selfies and main pictures.

The second camera uses a 2-megapixel sensor for bokeh and Super Night Mode. Additionally, the phone’s main display sports a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED panel on the rear with a 1,080 x 2,340 pixel resolution.

The smartphone also offers a Lunar Ring that it uses for a soft light when taking a selfie. Further, the Lunar Ring pulses with music in order to signify notifications.

Lastly, the phone features in-display fingerprint scanning technology, time-of-flight 3D camera sensing for facial recognition, 10GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a Snapdragon 845 processor.

The handset also sports a 3,500mAh battery, USB Type-C and a headphone jack.

Similar to other Vivo products, it’s likely that the NEX won’t come to Canada.

