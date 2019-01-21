News
PREVIOUS|

Mozilla working on ad-blocker for Firefox Focus 9.0

The feature will initially be tested among half of Firefox users

Jan 21, 2019

4:34 PM EST

0 comments

A new ticket in Mozilla’s Bugzilla bug tracking platform suggests that the company is set to add an ad-blocker in Firefox Focus 9.0.

Focus would previously only block some tracking-related ads.

Focus 9.0 is slated to release on February 12th, at which time all ads will be blocked for Firefox users. However, the feature will only roll out to 50 percent of users at first as part of a three-week testing period.

During this time, the developers intend to learn how ad-blocking affects average page load time and how many users will use it, according to the ticket.

Source: XDA

Related Articles

News

May 7, 2018

12:22 PM EST

Firefox gets sponsored content to prove online ads aren’t that bad

News

Nov 15, 2018

11:35 AM EST

Firefox will start warning people if a website was breached

News

Jul 31, 2018

10:47 AM EST

Mozilla designs new Firefox branding, asks for user input

News

Dec 11, 2018

12:39 PM EST

Firefox 64 brings new tab management and task manager features

Comments