Linux apps to get GPU support in Chrome OS soon

Following a report late last year that Linux apps on Chrome OS would get GPU support, a new commit — which adds the latest code changes to a source code — spied by About Chromebooks reveals that GPU support could arrive soon.
The new feature should arrive shortly in Chrome OS Canary — an early, experimental build of Chrome OS used for testing. Further, GPU support will only come to select high-end Chromebooks.
According to the commit posted on the Chromium Gerrit, an online collaboration tool for Chrome developers, the GPU support feature was merged for ‘Nami’ and ‘Eve’ boards.
Eve represents the Pixelbook, which we already suspected would get the feature. However, several manufacturers use the Nami board in their Chromebooks, including:
- Dell Inspiron 14
- Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630
- Acer Chromebook 13
- Acer Chromebook Spin 13
- HP X360 Chromebook 14
GPU support is a long-requested feature on Chromebooks that support Linux apps. As it currently stands, several Linux apps either don’t work or work poorly because they can’t access the GPU.
However, with the introduction of this feature, that should be set to change.
Source: Chromium Gerrit Via: About Chromebooks, 9to5 Google
