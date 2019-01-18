News
PlayStation Store currently holding a 'Deals Under $20' Flash Sale

The deals are valid until January 21st

PlayStation buttons sign

Sony has kicked off a Flash Sale for this weekend focused on offering a variety of game for under $20.

Note that many of the discounted titles are under $20, although there are others with a higher sale price. This is likely due to the exchange rate from USD to CAD since this deal is running on the American PlayStation Store as well.

Below is a list of some of the most notable deals:

The full list of Flash Sale deals can be found here. The offers are valid until January 21st at 11am ET.

It’s worth noting that PlayStation is also offering 25 percent off PlayStation Plus memberships until January 24th at 11am ET. A three-month subscription is now $22.99 (regularly $29.99), while a 12-month plan is currently priced at $52.99 (regularly $69.99).

