PlayStation Store currently holding a ‘Deals Under $20’ Flash Sale

Sony has kicked off a Flash Sale for this weekend focused on offering a variety of game for under $20.
Note that many of the discounted titles are under $20, although there are others with a higher sale price. This is likely due to the exchange rate from USD to CAD since this deal is running on the American PlayStation Store as well.
Below is a list of some of the most notable deals:
- Bully — $8.99 (regularly $14.99)
- Hitman Go: Definitive Edition — $2.79 (regularly $7.99)
- Hollow Night Voidheart Edition — $13.19 (regularly $19.99)
- Firewall: Zero Hour — $24.99 (regularly $49.99) [PlayStation VR title]
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition — $11.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season — $9.19 (regularly $22.99)
- Madden NFL 19: Ultimate Super Bowl Edition — $29.99 (regularly $99.99) [PlayStation Plus members only]
- Max Payne (PS2 Classic playable on PS4) — $8.99 (regularly $14.99)
- Street Fighter V — Arcade Edition — $24.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Tearaway Unfolded — $13.49 (regularly $26.99)
- Thief — $6.24 (regularly $24.99)
The full list of Flash Sale deals can be found here. The offers are valid until January 21st at 11am ET.
It’s worth noting that PlayStation is also offering 25 percent off PlayStation Plus memberships until January 24th at 11am ET. A three-month subscription is now $22.99 (regularly $29.99), while a 12-month plan is currently priced at $52.99 (regularly $69.99).
