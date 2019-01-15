Twitter releases top tweets, latest tweets toggle for Android

U.S. microblogging giant Twitter has updated the company’s Android app with a button that lets users switch between the latest tweets and the top trending tweets on their timelines.
Dubbed the ‘Sparkle’ button, the update comes almost a month after Twitter released a similar toggle for iOS users.
Twitter made the announcement in a January 15th, 2019 tweet.
Android, we got you. Starting today, tap ✨ to switch between latest and top Tweets. pic.twitter.com/7rXo3BNEJ6
— Twitter (@Twitter) January 15, 2019
Prior to the release of the Sparkle button, users were forced to switch between the trending view and chronological view by accessing a specific option in the app’s settings menu.
Source: Twitter
Comments