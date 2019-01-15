Netflix to re-edit ‘Travelers’ episode with Lac-Mégantic rail disaster images

An episode of Netflix’s time-travelling sci-fi drama series Travelers will have an edited version that removes any footage of the Lac-Mégantic rail disaster, according to Netflix.
The images were used to depict a televised broadcast about a nuclear explosion.
Peacock Alley Entertainment, the production company that created the series, bought the images from an archival service without finding out its origins. The company has since said they shouldn’t have been used the footage.
“We sincerely apologize,” said Carrie Mudd, Peacock Alley’s president, in an email to Radio-Canada.
Peacock Alley said that they will take charge of creating the revised episode.
The rail disaster happened after a MMA train crashed through Lac-Mégantic and killed 47 people in 2013.
Julie Morin, Lac-Mégantic’s mayor said that despite using the footage as a lack of respect for families involved with the disaster, she is pleased with the response, saying “the good news is that the producer acted quickly.”
Travelers season 3 released last December on Netflix in Canada.
Source: CBC News
Comments