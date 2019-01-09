News
Xiaomi invests in Chinese BlackBerry phone builder TCL

These two tech companies are attempting team work

Jan 9, 2019

3:50 PM EST

Chinese electronics manufacturers TCL and Xiaomi are teaming up after Xiaomi invested roughly $24.4 million into TCL, according to the Hong Kong-based newspaper The Standard. 

Both companies own several sub-brands and make a wide variety of products. Digital Trends reports that the companies will work together on smart devices and appliances.

Xiaomi is mainly looking forward to sharing research and development with TCL to help accelerate its home appliance business, according to Digital Trends. 

TCL, on the hand, likely hopes to get help with its BlackBerry and Alcatel branded smartphones.

Either way, these two companies working together should ideally mean that users will see even better products down the line.

Source: Digital Trends

