Renders of the Nokia 8.1 Plus showcases an in-display circular camera cutout

Jan 9, 2019

3:32 PM EST

Renders of an upcoming Nokia smartphone have surfaced online showing off an in-display circular camera cutout, dual rear-facing cameras and a fingerprint scanner on its back. OnLeaks, together with 91Mobiles, leaked the handset by sharing renders and a 360-degree video.

OnLeaks speculates that HMD Global — the company that owns the Nokia brand — will market the device as the Nokia 8.1 Plus.

The phone reportedly sports a 6.22-inch display, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB type-C port. Below the screen, there’s a small amount of bezel with the Nokia logo. Additionally, there are also a set of downward firing speakers on the bottom of the handset.

It’s likely that the Nokia 8.1 Plus will not be officially available in Canada.

Source: OnLeaks and 91Mobiles

