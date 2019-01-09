Renders of an upcoming Nokia smartphone have surfaced online showing off an in-display circular camera cutout, dual rear-facing cameras and a fingerprint scanner on its back. OnLeaks, together with 91Mobiles, leaked the handset by sharing renders and a 360-degree video.
OnLeaks speculates that HMD Global — the company that owns the Nokia brand — will market the device as the Nokia 8.1 Plus.
Here comes your very first look at the first hole-in-display #NOKIA smartphone! Unfortunately I don't know the name of it but I guess it may be called NOKIA 8.1 Plus. 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/JQYW8E8sPP pic.twitter.com/tMwcUJE2pm
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 9, 2019
The phone reportedly sports a 6.22-inch display, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB type-C port. Below the screen, there’s a small amount of bezel with the Nokia logo. Additionally, there are also a set of downward firing speakers on the bottom of the handset.
It’s likely that the Nokia 8.1 Plus will not be officially available in Canada.
