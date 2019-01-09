Business
Toronto might be the home of a Netflix production hub

Netflix Canada might be getting a lot bigger this year

Toronto Mayor John Tory said that the city has been in talks with Netflix about bringing a production hub to Ontario’s capital and Canada’s most-populated city.

In an interview at the Toronto Film Critics Association Awards Gala, Tory told the Canadian Press that he has “a very high level of confidence, without betraying confidences that aren’t yet concrete, that they’re going to.”

Netflix’s main production hub is in Los Angeles, but the streaming giant recently opened hubs in Madrid and Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to The Canadian Press. 

Tory also mentioned that he’s been in talks with Netflix before and that he hopes to be in more this year.

Netflix told MobileSyrup it had no comment regarding a production hub coming to Toronto.

The company currently employs Stéphane Cardin as the Canadian director of public policy in Montreal, whose role is to help Netflix expand its presence in Canada.

Netflix previously announced plans to invest $500 million in Canada over five years during September 2017.

The deal was part of former heritage minister Melanie Joly’s cultural policy plan.

Source: The Canadian Press

